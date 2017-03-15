Ed Sheeran explains how he became ‘comfortable’ going topless for ‘Shape Of You’ video

Singer says his lifestyle has 'changed' recently

Ed Sheeran has discussed going shirtless for his ‘Shape Of You’ music video.

‘Shape Of You’ is the lead single from Sheeran’s new album ‘÷’, which has gone straight to number one in the UK and occupied 16 of the top 20 spots in the Singles Chart.

Speaking with US Weekly recently, Sheeran talked about how he became “comfortable” enough with his body to go topless in his new clip.

“My lifestyle changed,” he explained. “I realised I needed to start exercising, not necessarily to be slim but have a healthy heart. By exercising and not having such a wild lifestyle, you end up being a healthy human being.”

“Having my shirt off in the video wasn’t my idea though,” he added. “It was the director’s and it kind of happened very last minute. I wasn’t really comfortable with it but he lit it in such a way that it ended up looking quite cool.”

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Sheeran has announced that he will be playing a huge show in London right before Glastonbury 2017. Fans are now speculating that he could be preparing to make a secret appearance at the festival.

It has also been confirmed that Ed Sheeran will make a guest appearance during season seven of Game Of Thrones.

Read more: 50 things you didn’t know about Ed Sheeran