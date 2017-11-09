Ed Sheeran unveils festive new video for ‘Perfect’ starring Zoey Deutch

Ed Sheeran has unveiled the festive new video for his latest single ‘Perfect’, starring Zoey Deutch.

Taken from his huge-selling 2017 album ‘÷’ (‘Divide’), the video sees Sheeran’s own script directed by Jason Koeing (who made the video for ‘Shape Of You’). Filmed in the snow and on the ski slopes in Hintertux, Austria, the wintery story follows ‘Perfect’s story of falling in love with a girl from childhood – played here by ‘Beautiful Creatures’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’ actress, Zoey Deutch.

As well as rescheduling shows after injuring his arms in a bike accident, today saw Ed Sheeran join the likes of Taylor Swift in completing the line-up for the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball.

Last month, Sheeran also revealed that his year-long hiatus was due to substance abuse.

“All the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse.”

“I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that’s why I took a year off and buggered off”

Ed Sheeran tour dates and tickets

Sheeran’s upcoming UK and Ireland headline dates are below. Tickets are available here

Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields

Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park

Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park

Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park

Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium

Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium

Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium

Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium

Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium