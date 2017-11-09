Ed Sheeran unveils festive new video for ‘Perfect’ starring Zoey Deutch
Ed Sheeran has unveiled the festive new video for his latest single ‘Perfect’, starring Zoey Deutch.
Taken from his huge-selling 2017 album ‘÷’ (‘Divide’), the video sees Sheeran’s own script directed by Jason Koeing (who made the video for ‘Shape Of You’). Filmed in the snow and on the ski slopes in Hintertux, Austria, the wintery story follows ‘Perfect’s story of falling in love with a girl from childhood – played here by ‘Beautiful Creatures’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’ actress, Zoey Deutch.
As well as rescheduling shows after injuring his arms in a bike accident, today saw Ed Sheeran join the likes of Taylor Swift in completing the line-up for the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball.
Last month, Sheeran also revealed that his year-long hiatus was due to substance abuse.
“All the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse.”
“I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that’s why I took a year off and buggered off”
Ed Sheeran tour dates and tickets
Sheeran’s upcoming UK and Ireland headline dates are below. Tickets are available here
Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields
Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium
Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium
Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium
Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium
Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium