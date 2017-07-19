Ed Sheeran uses Instagram to help 7-year-old girl find stem cell donor

#JoinForJasmi

Ed Sheeran has taken to Instagram in a life-saving bid to help a seven-year-old girl find a blood stem cell donor.

Despite his on-off relationship with Twitter in the wake of the mixed reactions to his ‘Game Of Thrones’ cameo, Sheeran remains active on Instagram – and has used the platform to attempt to help young Jasmi Hill, who is in need of a bone marrow match.

“Seven-year-old Jasmi urgently needs a blood stem cell donor,” wrote Sheeran. “There is a worldwide search and we urge you to join the register. It’s free! It’s easy! A simple cheek swab and you might be able to save a life”

7 year old Jasmi urgently needs a blood stem cell donor. There is a worldwide search and we urge you to join the register. It's free! It's easy! A simple cheek swab and you might be able to save a life. A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

#JoinForJasmi #childhoodcancer #nhs pls do a pic & share for urgent worldwidsearch www.DKMS.org.uk A post shared by Jez Al (@jezandalice) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Our good pal and @thesuffers EU/UK tour manager Paul Hill is desperately seeking a bone marrow match for his daughter Jasmi. Read how you can possibly help: www.DKMS.org.uk #joinforjasmi PLEASE SHARE or make your own and help us spread awareness. A post shared by Mark C. Austin (@mcaphoto) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

To help or for more information, use the hashtag #JoinForJasmi or visit DKMS – the website that helps finds matches and donors for those in need.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has also been confirmed to make a cameo appearance in an upcoming episode of ‘The Simpsons’, and has also been named as one of the highest grossing touring acts of 2017 so far.