Ed Sheeran uses Instagram to help 7-year-old girl find stem cell donor
#JoinForJasmi
Ed Sheeran has taken to Instagram in a life-saving bid to help a seven-year-old girl find a blood stem cell donor.
Despite his on-off relationship with Twitter in the wake of the mixed reactions to his ‘Game Of Thrones’ cameo, Sheeran remains active on Instagram – and has used the platform to attempt to help young Jasmi Hill, who is in need of a bone marrow match.
“Seven-year-old Jasmi urgently needs a blood stem cell donor,” wrote Sheeran. “There is a worldwide search and we urge you to join the register. It’s free! It’s easy! A simple cheek swab and you might be able to save a life”
To help or for more information, use the hashtag #JoinForJasmi or visit DKMS – the website that helps finds matches and donors for those in need.
Meanwhile, Sheeran has also been confirmed to make a cameo appearance in an upcoming episode of ‘The Simpsons’, and has also been named as one of the highest grossing touring acts of 2017 so far.
Sheeran’s full upcoming tour dates are below and tickets are on sale here.
Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields
Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium
Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium
Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium
Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium
Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium