Ed Sheeran says he’s aiming to sell more records than Adele

Singer-songwriter discusses his competitive streak in a new interview.

Ed Sheeran has discussed his competitive streak in a new interview, revealing that he regards Adele as his biggest rival.

The singer-songwriter returned earlier this month after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. The songs have since broken a chart record by entering at Number One and Number Two in the same week. He then announced new album ‘÷’, which is pronounced “Divide”.

“Adele is the one person who’s sold more records than me in the past ten years,” he told GQ. “She’s the only person I need to sell more records than. That’s a big fucking feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don’t set her as the benchmark then I’m selling myself short.”

He added: “I’m not in competition [creatively] because we all sit in our own lanes, but once the creative product is out there is a race to the finish line.”

Getty

Yesterday Sheeran announced a series of UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album ‘÷’.

The singer-songwriter’s UK and Ireland leg will include two shows apiece in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, all taking place in April and May.

It has been reported that James Blunt will be joining Sheeran on his US dates, though this has yet to be confirmed, and Sheeran’s US dates have yet to be announced.

During a recent interview, Sheeran confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly, and said he wants to show off his rap skills when he does.

In interviews he has also revealed the song he wishes he had kept for himself, and delivered an impromptu cover of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme tune.