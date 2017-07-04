Ed Sheeran wants to make ‘8 Mile’-style biopic film

'Not gritty like Detroit but, like, Ipswich,' the singer explains

Ed Sheeran is reportedly plotting to make a biopic film about his life similar to Eminem‘s 8 Mile.

The singer-songwriter has previously discussed plans to make a movie and a soundtrack, but now Q reports that Sheeran held a meeting with movie executives about a possible project after his headline set at Glastonbury last month.

“I want to have an 8 Mile moment but 8 Mile meets Notting Hill,” Sheeran told Q. “Not gritty like Detroit [where 8 Mile is set] but, like, Ipswich. I’ve got loads of songs about Ipswich that haven’t come out so I could make a soundtrack.”

In a previous interview about the project, Sheeran told The Sun: “I really want to make a film that I do the soundtrack for and star in – that’s my next thing. I look at a film like Notting Hill and I think that’s like a brilliant benchmark, or Once. So if you were to mix Notting Hill with Once, I would say that would be a good start. I don’t think I will do an album as a soundtrack, but I will definitely put together a soundtrack with a bunch of my songs on it, but I don’t think it will be an album.”

He added: “I am in talks with one filmmaker that I really fucking love and we are going to slowly but surely put something together. I would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have low-budget, indie, British-made film.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran has explained why he has quit Twitter. His Twitter account still exists but will only post automatically generated tweets from his Instagram account and Ed won’t be using it himself.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things”, he told The Sun. “Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-fuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much. I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me. But I don’t need people calling me a whatever.”