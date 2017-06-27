He's been plotting it even before his first album was released.

Ed Sheeran has reportedly revealed that he’s been working on his fourth album for six years – even before his first record was released.

The singer, who headlined Glastonbury for the first time ever on Sunday night, also revealed that he’s got seven songs planned for the record – which is expected to be called ‘Subtract’.

He told The Sun: ‘I’ve been working on this one since the same time as [debut album] Plus. Every year I write a song that will go on it. So I have about six, seven at the moment.”

Describing the sound of the record, he also teased that it’s a world away from anything he’s done before.

“It’s not necessarily experimental, but I don’t think there’ll be any hot radio songs on it this time. It’s a very acoustic record, very acoustic”, he said.

And while the record might not be released for another ‘three or four years’, he also suggested that a collaboration with DJ Khaled might be in the pipeline.

“Me and DJ Khaled were talking about doing a song but I haven’t had any time to go in the studio, so I missed this album. But hopefully next year. I’m keeping open”, he said.

Yesterday, Ed was forced to defend himself against accusations of using a ‘backing track’ during his Glastonbury appearance – and instead clarified that he was in fact using a loop station.