Ed Sheeran’s tattoo secrets revealed as artist speaks out

Ed Sheeran‘s tattooist has revealed that the singer has over 60 works of art scrawled across his body.

Kevin Paul claims the singer has spent around 40 hours in the chair as a human canvas over the last 12 months.

“We’ve spent about 40 hours on Ed over the past year, and keeping it a secret was probably the hardest bit,” Paul told the MailOnline.

“Ed now has thirty tattoos on his front, plus countless ones down his arms.”

He added: “Every single one recently involved horrific pain, especially around the ribs and I remember one time he had to fly out to Italy the next day, and had this awful, weeping tattoo seeping through the clingfilm used to protect it. It wasn’t an ideal situation.”

The singer recently revealed his tattoos in the video for his chart-topping comeback single ‘Shape Of You’.

The promo clip shows Sheeran learning to box as he begins a new relationship, before he gets a surprise when he enters the ring at the video’s climax.

The singer-songwriter returned earlier this month after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. The songs have since broken a chart record by entering at Number One and Number Two in the same week. He then announced new album ‘÷’, which is pronounced “Divide”.

Last week, Sheeran announced a series of UK and Ireland tour dates in support of new album ‘÷’. The singer-songwriter’s UK and Ireland leg will include two shows apiece in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, all taking place in April and May.

It has been reported that James Blunt will be joining Sheeran on his US dates, though this has yet to be confirmed, and Sheeran’s US dates have yet to be announced.