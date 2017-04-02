Watch Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder sing a jingle for the Chicago Cubs

The frontman is a big fan of the baseball team.

A new baseball season is set to begin and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder was on hand to write a new jingle for the Chicago Cubs.

Vedder was among the many celebrity fans who celebrated the Chicago Cubs win over the Cleveland Indians last year, with a clip emerging of Vedder and Bill Murray singing together at a party.

Now in a new clip, Eddie Vedder helps out Chicago Cubs players Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo during a fictional Bryzzo Souvenir Company commercial. You can watch it below.

Meanwhile, Vedder recently announced a UK and Ireland solo tour.

The grunge icon is set to head out on a run of European festival and headline dates, where he’ll be supported by his longtime friend, ‘Once’ star and Frames frontman Glen Hansard.

This follows Vedder’s solo appearance where he delivered an emotional performance at Barack Obama’s farewell address, before handing over the US Presidency to Donald Trump.

Fans are now speculating as to whether more solo material might follow, after releasing debut ‘Into The Wild’ in 2007, and ‘Ukulele Songs’ in 2011.

Vedder’s full upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 10 March

Tue June 06 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Wed June 07 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Fri June 09 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sun June 11 2017 – CORK Live at the Marquee