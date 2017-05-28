Watch Eddie Vedder pay tribute to Chris Cornell on return to live stage

The Pearl Jam frontman kicked off his latest solo tour in Amsterdam last night (May 27) with Cornell clearly at the forefront of his mind

Eddie Vedder paid tribute to his friend Chris Cornell last night (May 27) during his first gig since the Soundgarden frontman’s tragic passing – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The Pearl Jam frontman collaborated with Cornell in the latter’s band Temple of the Dog, and the pair formed a close friendship over the years.

Making his first appearance on stage since Cornell’s passing on May 18, Vedder was reportedly visibly emotional throughout the Amsterdam gig. While he chose not to explicitly mention Cornell’s name, Vedder made sure to honour his friend and fellow musician through song choices, lyric changes and on-stage chatter between songs.

As Consequence of Sound reports, Vedder’s show at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live was littered with subtle tributes to Cornell, starting with opener ‘Long Road’, where Vedder changed the lyrics to “Without you, something is missing“. Later, during a rendition of Pearl Jam’s ‘Sometimes’, Vedder reportedly cried out: “Where were you, dear God?”

At one point in the gig, Vedder responded to a fan who shouted “I love you!” by saying: “Thank you. I need it – we all need it. I’m thinking of a lot of people tonight. And some in particular and their families. And I just know that healing takes time, if it ever happens. It takes time, and that means you have to start somewhere. So let it be music. Let it be love and togetherness. And let it be Amsterdam.”

Watch fan-shot footage of Vedder’s performance below.

Vedder will bring his solo show to the UK next month for a handful of live dates, starting in London on June 6.