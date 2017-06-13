Eddie Vedder ‘signed €25,000 cheque’ to keep playing past curfew at Dublin show
He reportedly stumped up the cash to continue with a mammoth 32 song set.
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder reportedly paid €25,000 (£22,100) from his own pocket in order to keep playing past the curfew at a show in Dublin on Friday night.
A post on the official Pearl Jam forum claims that the singer briefly left the stage before stumping up the necessary cash to continue with a mammoth 32 song solo set – which included Bob Dylan covers and duets with Glen Hansard.
One user wrote: “A lad who works at the 3Arena said Eddie walked off stage and signed a cheque for €25,000 so he could keep playing”.
Eddie is yet to confirm the generous rumour – but NME.com has contacted his representatives to verify it.
Meanwhile, Eddie Vedder recently opened up on the time that Paul McCartney accidentally punched him in the face.
Speaking on SiriusXM’s new Beatles channel, Eddie revealed that Paul connected with his face as he attempted to mime punching someone as they hung out at a bar in Seattle.
“I remember tasting a bit of blood”, Vedder said.
“And I remember when it went away, when the pain subsided and the swelling went down. I kinda missed it.”
Pearl Jam are currently on their European tour – and will continue with shows in Belgium and Italy before returning to the U.S.