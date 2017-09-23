El-P of Run The Jewels shares clip from ‘rejected’ Blade Runner 2049 soundtrack
He was asked to make a demo for the film's trailer
Run The Jewels‘ El-P has shared a clip of his “rejected” score for the trailer of Blade Runner 2049.
Taking to Instagram to share part of the score he created, El-P wrote: “Here is a snippet of my rejected (or ignored) blade runner 2049 trailer score. Honestly even being asked to demo it up was an honor. all synths done on the yamaha cs80, which as you may know is the same synth vangelis used for the original.”
He also promised in a subsequent tweet that one day the score would see the light of day, writing: “some day i’ll put out my Bladerunner 2049 trailer score. yes they asked me and yes it was rejected (or ignored). happy they asked though.”
Check out both posts – and the clip in question – below.
Blade Runner 2049 is released on October 6th, starring Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and more. Watch a trailer here.
Earlier this year, Ford revealed why he decided to feature in the forthcoming Blade Runner sequel.
The Star Wars actor played the lead role in Ridley Scott’s original 1982 movie and he will be reprising his iconic role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sequel later this year.
Speaking about his return in an IMAX Q&A on Facebook, Ford said: “The character [Rick Deckard] is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me. There’s a very strong emotional context. The relationship between the character Deckard – that I play – and other characters is fascinating. I think it’s interesting to develop a character after a period of time – to revisit a character.”