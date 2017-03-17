Elastica respond to reunion rumours

'Haha, honestly? Everyone looks so ooooold!'

Elastica have responded to rumours that they’ll be reuniting for new music and a tour in 2017.

Back in January, photos were shared online of members of Elastica back together in the studio. However, it has now emerged that they were simply at Abbey Road to listen to a new cut of their debut album which is being reissued for Record Store Day.

“We tend to keep ourselves to ourselves,” drummer Justin Welch told Uncut. “I’m still involved in music, but for the others, they’ve got on with their lives. I see Annie [Holland, bassist] quite a lot, because I’m down in Brighton. But the last time I saw Donna was when she turned up onstage at a Forum show [April 13, 2000]. She walked on, played on one song, and left.”

He continued: “I’d been trying to put the record together with everyone’s help, but it’s been via email. When Rough Trade said they were going to cut the record at Abbey Road, I thought it would be a nice suggestion to put it out – who wants to come? Obviously Justine couldn’t come because she was in America, but for the others it was like, yeah, let’s meet for a cup of tea at Abbey Road – but we didn’t actually listen to a lot of the cutting of the record because we were just gassing.”

As well as saying that she has ‘no thoughts on reforming Elastica’, former frontman Justine Frischmann added: “Haha, honestly? Everyone looks so oooold!”

Frischmann also spoke out about her split with Blur frontman Damon Albarn – citing him finding it ‘hard’ to deal with Elastica’s success in America as one of the factors putting strain on their relationship.