Elastica reunite and return to the studio

Britpop band split in 2001

Elastica could be set to reform after the band were recently pictured at Abbey Road Studios.

The studio’s mastering engineer Sean Magee also tweeted that he had “cut a record for Elastica,” adding that the group “hadn’t seen each other for 20yrs. It’s great to be there when moments like that happen.”

A number of pictures from the studio have also emerged with the Britpop band without singer Justinne Frischmann.

Read more: The full story of Elastica’s ‘Elastica’

Today at #abbeyroadstudios with #Elastica A photo posted by @pauljonze on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:43am PST

It is unclear whether the band are working on a new LP or a remastered version of one of their old albums.

Suede’s Matt Osman tweeted his delight at the news. He wrote: “This is great news.”

Frischmann’s band split up in 2001 after two albums (1995’s ‘Elastica’ and 2000’s ‘The Menace’).

Since Elastica’s demise, the singer has lived mainly out of the public spotlight, rarely giving interviews. She returned to music briefly in 2003 to co-write songs for MIA’s debut album.

She more recently became involved in art and said that she had no “desire to make music”.

Frischmann said in 2016: “I really feel I’ve found my medium [with painting]. Also I think I’m a socially anxious person. I kind of deal with it but actually I’m really happy on my own. When I’m in the studio and things are unfolding and exciting I have that feeling that I’m exactly where I’m meant to be. I don’t think I ever really had that with music, it always felt like a rollercoaster ride and there was going to be a horrible smash.”

She did, however, add: “I got to go all over the world and have a real snapshot of the planet in ’95, ’96, and I got to meet a lot of my heroes. One of the most valuable lessons was to realize that success isn’t necessarily enriching or enlivening. We live in a culture where there’s so much emphasis on celebrity and we all grow up feeling like being famous must be really great.”