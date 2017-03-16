Elastica’s Justine Frischmann opens up about her split from Damon Albarn

'Looking back he thought his band more important because he was the guy'

Former Elastica frontwoman Justine Frischmann has spoken out about her split from Damon Albarn – revealing that it was ‘hard’ for him to accept her band’s success in America.

Frischmann and the Blur frontman were in a relationship for seven years between 1991 and 1998, while both were leading figures at the height of Britpop.

Now in a new interview, Frischmann has told Uncut about the nature of their split. Blur infamously struggled to ‘break America’ in their early days, while Elastica enjoyed some success with their self-titled debut.

“I think it was hard for Damon when Elastica started getting some success in America,” said Frischmann. “It’s funny because we both thought we were too evolved for classic gender roles, but looking back he thought his band more important because he was the guy. And on some level I did, too.”

While there were recently rumours of Elastica reuniting after sharing photos in the studio together, that now seems unlikely. Uncut state in their interview that Frischmann has ‘no thoughts of reforming Elastica’, but they will however be reissuing their debut album for Record Store Day on Saturday April 22 with a fanzine and flexi disc, which will feature the track “In The City” from their John Peel session.

Frishmann will also be displaying a new series of her paintings at the Volta Art Fair in June. For more information, visit her website.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Suede frontman Brett Anderson has written a book inspired by Frischmann dumping him for Damon Albarn. The pair dated while she was a member of Suede.