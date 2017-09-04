Elbow announce spring 2018 UK arena tour

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 8)

Elbow have announced a UK arena tour for spring 2018.

The Guy Garvey-fronted band will play large indoor shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and London next March. Tickets go on general sale at 9am this Friday (September 8).

Check out their spring tour dates below.



Fri March 02 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Sat March 03 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Sun March 04 2018 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue March 06 2018 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Wed March 07 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Elbow, who released their highly acclaimed seventh studio album ‘Little Fictions’ in February, thrilled fans at June’s Glastonbury festival by delivering a secret set on The Park Stage.

During the band’s secret set, a jovial Garvey decided to give the boisterous crowd a rendition of a new ‘song’ that he dedicated to Glastonbury’s founder, Michael Eavis.

“One day, a dairy farmer had an idea,” Garvey began in song, imploring the crowd to do a call-and-response. “And that’s why we’re here. He decided, year on year, to throw the best party, in the world.“

Elsewhere in Elbow’s secret set, Garvey displayed what appeared to be a new ‘worker bee’ tattoo – a symbol which has come to symbolise the enduring spirit of Manchester in the wake of May’s terror attack in the city.