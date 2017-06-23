Elbow’s Guy Garvey displays Manchester bee tattoo during Glastonbury 2017 secret set

The Manchester-born frontman has revealed his subtle tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey displayed a tattoo of the ‘Manchester worker bee’ during the band’s secret set on The Park Stage at Glastonbury 2017 earlier this evening (June 23).

The Manchester band took to the stage at 7:30pm this evening as The Park’s secret special guests, with the unannounced set celebrating the tenth anniversary of the stage.

At various points in the set, Garvey’s worker bee tattoo – which has come to symbolise the spirit of Manchester in the wake of last month’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena – was visible on his right forearm.

While Garvey didn’t specifically mention the attack or Manchester in general, he did implore the crowd (or “beautiful creatures”) to make the most of the Glastonbury spirit – or, as Garvey put it, “this place of peace and love.”

Elbow played for an hour on The Park Stage, closing their secret set with the familiar ‘One Day Like This’. At one point in the set, Garvey asked those gathered on the hill looking down on The Park Stage to stand up, wave, and donate £10 to Greenpeace.

See their full setlist below.

The Birds

The Bones of You

Magnificent (She Says)

Mirrorball

All Disco

Little Fictions

Lippy Kids

Grounds for Divorce

One Day Like This

