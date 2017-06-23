Watch Elbow’s Guy Garvey sing an impromptu song about Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis

The frontman had an awful lot of fun on The Park Stage earlier this evening during the band's secret set

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey performed an impromptu song honouring Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis during the band’s secret set on The Park Stage earlier this evening (June 23).

The Manchester band took to the stage as The Park’s secret special guests, with the set celebrating the tenth anniversary of the stage.

Clearly in a jovial mood – at one point during the performance, Garvey downed the entirety of his drink before placing the cup on his head and asking for another Guinness, joking: “That’s how I maintain my Olympian physique” – the frontman decided to give the boisterous crowd a rendition of a new ‘song’ that he dedicated to Glastonbury’s founder.

“One day, a dairy farmer had an idea,” Garvey began in song, imploring the crowd to do a call-and-response. “And that’s why we’re here. He decided, year on year, to throw the best party, in the world.“

Watch the moment below.

Elsewhere in Elbow’s secret set, Garvey displayed what appeared to be a new ‘worker bee’ tattoo – a symbol which has come to symbolise the enduring spirit of Manchester in the wake of last month’s terror attack in the city.

Elbow’s setlist from their secret set on The Park stage can be found below.

The Birds

The Bones of You

Magnificent (She Says)

Mirrorball

All Disco

Little Fictions

Lippy Kids

Grounds for Divorce

One Day Like This

