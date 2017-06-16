Watch Elbow’s new video for ‘It’s All Disco’

The clip for the 'Little Fictions' track features interviews that were conducted with vinyl collectors on Record Store Day

Elbow have shared the sentimental new video for their single ‘It’s All Disco’, which features interviews with record collectors – see the new clip below.

‘It’s All Disco’, which featured on the Guy Garvey-led band’s seventh studio album ‘Little Fictions’, takes its title from an assertion once made by Pixies frontman Frank Black that “whatever music you love, it’s all disco.”

The video for ‘It’s All Disco’ takes on Black’s assertion by directly asking music fans the reasons why they love music and buy records, as well as asking them about their favourite styles of music and artists – with very few of those interviewed confessing to a love of disco.

The video for ‘It’s All Disco’ has been directed by Austin Humphries, with the interviews having been filmed during this year’s Record Store Day, which took place in April.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch the video for ‘It’s All Disco’ below.

Back in April, Garvey made an unexpected cameo in the new season of Peter Kay’s Car Share.

The season premiere introduced Garvey’s unexpected cameo, with his appearance arriving towards the end of the episode. The frontman played the role of motorcycle enthusiast Steve, who is seen discussing bikes with John Redmond (Kay) in a short scene.