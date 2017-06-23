Elbow play secret set on The Park Stage at Glastonbury 2017

The Manchester band were revealed to be filling the 'TBA' slot earlier this evening to celebrate ten years of The Park Stage

Elbow had the honour of playing this year’s secret set on The Park Stage at Glastonbury 2017.

The Manchester band weren’t officially announced to be part of the Worthy Farm bill until earlier today (June 23), when the band took up the ‘TBA’ slot on The Park Stage – which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Taking to the stage at 7:30pm, frontman Guy Garvey addressed the sizable crowd with a welcome of “Good evening Glastonbury!”, before orchestrating an arms-aloft wave.

The band kicked off their set with ‘The Birds’, before playing ‘Bones Of You’, ‘Magnificent (She Says)’ and ‘Mirrorball’.

At one point, Garvey downed the entirety of his drink before placing the cup on his head and asking for another Guinness, joking: “That’s how I maintain my Olympian physique.”

Garvey also maintained a regular dialogue with the people up on the hill looking down on The Park arena. At one point, he asked those gathered on the hill to stand up, wave, and donate £10 to Greenpeace.

See Elbow’s secret setlist below:



The Birds

The Bones of You

Magnificent (She Says)

Mirrorball

All Disco

Little Fictions

Lippy Kids

Grounds for Divorce

One Day Like This

