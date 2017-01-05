Elbow unveil new single ‘It’s All Disco’ – inspired by Pixies’ Black Francis

Get another sweet taster of new album 'Little Fictions'

Elbow have unveiled a new song from their upcoming album, ‘Little Fictions’. Check out ‘It’s All Disco’ below.

Taken from their upcoming seventh album, the gentle and cinematic crooning single was inspired after frontman Guy Garvey had a conversation with Pixies’ legend Black Francis.

“I remember this phrase from Black Francis from the Pixies,” said Garvey. “I interviewed him for a radio show 10 years ago in Lynchburg Tennessee. I was to talking to him about between him being Black Francis and Frank Black and all these different incarnations. I said ‘with all these different styles of music, where are you going next?’ He said something along the lines of ‘you have punk rock, you have rock, you have blues, you have soul, it’s all disco.”

He continued: “And I just love that attitude, from one of the most influential people – particularly to me. For him to have this attitude of ‘put everything into it, invest everything into it, but remember it’s not everything. I think that’s a really good way to do it. He’s not having any money but he gave us a really good chorus there.”

See videos of the band discussing the track and hear ‘It’s All Disco’ below