Elbow unveil new single ‘It’s All Disco’ – inspired by Pixies’ Black Francis

Get another sweet taster of new album 'Little Fictions'
Elbow have unveiled a new song from their upcoming album, ‘Little Fictions’. Check out ‘It’s All Disco’ below.
Taken from their upcoming seventh album, the gentle and cinematic crooning single was inspired after frontman Guy Garvey had a conversation with Pixies’ legend Black Francis.
“I remember this phrase from Black Francis from the Pixies,” said Garvey. “I interviewed him for a radio show 10 years ago in Lynchburg Tennessee. I was to talking to him about between him being Black Francis and Frank Black and all these different incarnations. I said ‘with all these different styles of music, where are you going next?’ He said something along the lines of ‘you have punk rock, you have rock, you have blues, you have soul, it’s all disco.”
He continued: “And I just love that attitude, from one of the most influential people – particularly to me. For him to have this attitude of ‘put everything into it, invest everything into it, but remember it’s not everything. I think that’s a really good way to do it. He’s not having any money but he gave us a really good chorus there.”
See videos of the band discussing the track and hear ‘It’s All Disco’ below
This will be their first release as a four-piece, following the departure of drummer Richard Jupp earlier this year.
Elbow’s upcoming tour dates are below, with tickets on sale now.
Mon February 27 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre
Wed March 01 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy
Thu March 02 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy
Sat March 04 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo
Sun March 05 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo
Mon March 06 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo
Wed March 08 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC
Thu March 09 2017 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions
Fri March 10 2017 – NEWPORT Centre
Sun March 12 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall
Mon March 13 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall
Tue March 14 2017 – BRIDLINGTON Spa
Wed March 15 2017 – DONCASTER Dome
Thu March 16 2017 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
Sat March 18 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
Sun March 19 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
Mon March 20 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
