Elbow’s Guy Garvey calls Donald Trump and Brexit victories ‘the biggest disaster our generation has seen’

'It’s a new low. Of moral-less society'

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey has spoken out about life in the wake of Brexit and Donald Trump’s presidency – damning it as ‘the biggest disaster our generation has seen’.

Garvey was talking to Q Magazine when asked about the track ‘K2’ from their acclaimed new album ‘Little Fictions’ – featuring the lyrics “I’m from a land with an island status – everyone hates us.”

“It was protest-voting as opposed to aspiring to something better, throwing rocks at the machine same with Trump,” Garvey said of Brexit. It’s the biggest disaster our generation has seen.”

Garvey continued: “Trump is part of a generation of self-promotional people who’ll make hateful decisions simply for the headlines. It’s a new low. Of moral-less society.”

He added: “I’ll never align myself to any political party again, I’ll vote on single issues.”

