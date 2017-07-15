Elizabeth Warren on Kid Rock’s US Senate campaign: ‘We all thought Trump was joking’

The Massachusetts Senator has warned supporters not to take the musician's apparent political ambitions too lightly

Elizabeth Warren has sent an email to her supporters warning them not to take Kid Rock‘s campaign to run for the US Senate lightly.

The musician launched a website called KidRockForSenate.com earlier this week (July 13) and, while some have dismissed it as a publicity stunt, he has insisted it is real.

Despite not yet having filed any paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Rock has promised fans a “major announcement” is coming soon.

Boston Herald obtained access to the email that Massachusetts Senator Warren wrote, which had the subject line “Senator Kid Rock (R-MI).” “Well, maybe this is all a joke – but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too,” she warned.

As Stereogum reports, she added: “And sure, maybe this is just a marketing gimmick for a new album our tour – but we all thought Donald Trump was just promoting his reality TV show, too.”

Kid Rock’s campaign slogans appear to include “Pimp of the nation”, “I’ll rock the party” and “In rock we trust,” which are part of what has led some fans to speculate that the campaign website could be part of a marketing stunt.

Michigan, the state Kid Rock is apparently running in, is traditionally a Democrat-supporting state. However, in the last US election, its allegiances changed to Republican and Trump.