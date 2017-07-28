Ella Eyre: ‘New music is coming very soon – it’s more pop than ever’

Ella Eyre has promised fans that new material is coming very soon – and that it will be ‘more pop than ever’. Watch our video interview with Eyre above.

Eyre was speaking to NME at the unveiling of the 2017 Mercury Music Prize shortlisted albums, where she sits on the judging panel alongside the likes of Marcus Mumford, Lianne La Havas, MistaJam, Jamie Cullum and Jessie Ware. On the red carpet, she said that she’d been inspired by her role with the Prize in the run-up to launching her new album.

“I’m actually about to release [new music] within a very short amount of time,” Eyre told NME. “I’m very excited, and if anything this process has got me even more excited for people to hear the new direction that I’m going in.”

Asked about the sound of her new material, Eyre continued: “It’s certainly more pop, and that’s the music that I grew up loving. That’s the kind of music that I was inspired by, growing up as a child. I feel like I needed to move on and progress, I want to have longevity and I wanted to explore more directions for me to show off my voice in a different way.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She added: “I actually really enjoyed taking a year out to write in different places in the world and spend it with some lovely people.”

Meanwhile, Eyre was today confirmed to appear at Liverpool’s Fusion Festival, alongside Raye, M.O , Starley, Club Drive and New Hope Club, Take That, Little Mix, Tinie Tempah, John Newman, Louisa Johnson, 5 After Midnight, the Vamps, Ella Henderson, JP Cooper and Jax Jones.

Fusion Festival takes place at Otterspool Promenade from September 2-3.