Listen to unreleased Elliott Smith song ‘I Figured You Out’

From 20th anniversary reissue of 'Either/Or' album

An unreleased Elliott Smith track has been revealed.

The cult singer-songwriter passed away in October 2003 and, come March 10, his 1997 album ‘Either/Or’ will be reissued for its 20th anniversary.

The reissue will feature ‘I Figured You Out’, a rare song Smith recorded in 1995. Listen below via Soundcloud.

‘I Figured You Out’ was later recorded by Mary Lou Lord for her 1997 EP ‘Martian Saints’. Performing the song that same year (see in video below), Smith said that he thought it sounded like “the fucking Eagles”.

The remastered re-release will also come with other unreleased tracks, including alternate versions of ‘Bottle Up And Explode’, ‘Don’t Think I’m Ever Gonna Figure It Out’ and ‘New Monkey’, plus live recordings of ‘My New Freedom’, ‘Pictures Of Me’, ‘Angeles’, ‘Some Song’ and ‘Rose Parade’.

Read more: Elliott Smith: 10 Of His Most Beautifully Sad Lyrics

Elliott Smith – I Figured You Out “I Figured You Out” is the first single from Elliott Smith’s ‘Either/Or: Expanded Edition,’ out March 10th, 2017 on 2LP, 2CD, and MP3 on Kill Rock Stars. Pre-order ‘Either/Or: Expanded Edition’ today

Smith’s life was documented in the 2014 documentary Heaven Adores You, funded by fans via Kickstarter. The film focused on Smith’s life in the three cities he lived in, Portland, New York and Los Angeles.

The film premiered at the San Francisco International Film Festival and is available on DVD and streaming platforms now. Directed by Nickolas Rossi, it features previously unreleased music and interviews with Smith’s friends and collaborators.