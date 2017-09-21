Elton John calls on Australians to legalise gay marriage

"I hope it can embrace the honesty and courage that sees gay marriage as an expression not of desire but of love."

Elton John has called on Australians to vote ‘yes’ in the current same-sex marriage vote.

A postal vote is taking place in the country to decide whether or not to legalise gay marriage. Voting opened on September 12 and the result will be announced on November 15.

Elton – who is currently touring in Australia – posted an emotional Instagram post, revealing the “guilt and regret” he felt being previously married to a woman, saying he had “denied who I really was”.

The singer married German recording engineer Renate Blauel in 1984 in Sydney, and they divorced in 1988.

“Many years ago, I chose Australia for my wedding to a wonderful woman for whom I have so much love and admiration,” he wrote.

“I wanted more than anything to be a good husband, but I denied who I really was, which caused my wife sadness, and caused me huge guilt and regret. To be worthy of someone’s love, you have to be brave enough and clear eyed enough to be honest with yourself and your partner.”

Elton has been with partner David Furnish since 1993. The couple married in 2014 when gay marriage became legal in the UK, and have two sons – Zachary, six, and Elijah, four.

“Almost 24 years ago, I met the person with whom I could be fully myself,” the singer continued.

“When we married in 2014, it felt like that fact was accepted by the world. For David and I, being able to openly love and commit to one another, and for that to be recognised and celebrated is what makes life truly worth living.

“That acceptance and support makes us want to be as kind, responsible and productive members of society, as well as the best parents, that we can be.

“I love Australia. I love its spirit, it’s lack of pretence, it’s passion. I hope it can embrace the honesty and courage that sees gay marriage as an expression not of desire but of love.”

