Elton John cancels concerts after intensive care stay

Singer hospitalised after suffering a 'harmful and unusual bacterial infection'

Elton John has cancelled a series of live dates after a “harmful and unusual bacterial infection” resulted in the singer being taken to intensive care.

As Rolling Stone reports, John has been forced to cancel eight shows running from April to May. These includes US dates in Las Vegas and Bakersfield.

John is thought to have contracted the illness whilst on tour in South America. He became “violently ill” on a flight from Santiago, Chile and spent two nights in intensive care at a hospital in the UK.

The singer “received treatment to remove the infection” and was released on Saturday (April 22).

“Thankfully, Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully,” the singer’s representative says in a statement. “He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”

The singer should return for his Twickenham gig on June 3.

John said of the news: “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

Meanwhile, Elton John was recently named the first ever Record Store Day ‘Legend’. He recently said that vinyl “sounds better” than CDs and streaming.