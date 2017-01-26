Elton John to co-write ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical

The stage version follows the successful 2006 movie adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel

Elton John is co-writing the new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada for the stage.

The film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel – which starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway – was a surprising box office hit when it was released back in June 2006.

Fox Stage Productions are now bringing Weisberger’s work to the stage, with a Devil Wears Prada musical currently in the works. The company have announced that they have signed John up to work on the production, with the 69-year-old writing the stage version of the film along with playwright Paul Rudnick.

While casting choices have yet to be made – and with little known about the production itself apart from John and Rudnick’s partnership – the production will surely benefit from John’s previous experience in musicals. He wrote the music for the stage adaptation of the Lion King following his acclaimed work with the 1994 Disney film, while he also had a hand in the stage versions of Billy Elliot and Aida.

Earlier this month, John paid tribute to former Watford FC manager Graham Taylor. The musician was the chairman of the club during Taylor’s time as manager, and said that Taylor was “like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever.”