Elton John pays tribute to George Michael in Las Vegas

The star remembered his close friend during a performance in the Nevada city

Elton John has paid tribute to George Michael during his concert in Las Vegas.

The star was playing in the Nevada city last night (December 28), when he paid his respects to his close friend.

As Billboard reports, a large photo of Michael was projected above the stage as John began his performance with a version of ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’.

Michael and John performed the song together at both the 1985 Live Aid concert and at Michael’s own Wembley Arena concert in 1991. It was recorded and released at the end of the same year.

Watch John’s Las Vegas performance below.

#EltonJohn tonight in #Vegas with his tribute to #GeorgeMichael #rip A video posted by rtthebest (@rtthebest) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:07pm PST

John posted a tribute to his friend once news of his death broke on Christmas Day. He uploaded a photo of the pair to his Instagram page with the caption: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and his fans.”

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

The pop star “passed away peacefully at home”. He died of heart failure and was found on Christmas morning, according to his longtime manager, Michael Lippman, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring, Oxfordshire at 1:42pm, according to BBC News. Police said in a statement: “Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place.”

In a statement, Michael’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”