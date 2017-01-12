Elton John pays tribute to ex-Watford and England manager Graham Taylor

"He was like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met."

Elton John has paid tribute to ex-Watford and England manager Graham Taylor.

Taylor died aged 72 early this morning (January 12) of a suspected heart attack.

The singer, who was chairman of the Hertfordshire club during Taylor’s time as manager, said he was “deeply saddened and shocked” by the news.

“He was like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever,” John wrote in an Instagram post.

He went on to recall Taylor’s success as Watford manager, writing: “He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to unchartered territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius.”

“This is a sad and dark day for Watford. The club and the town. We will cherish Graham and drown our sorrows in the many brilliant memories he gave us. I love you Graham. I will miss you very much.”

After managing Watford, Taylor went on to guide Aston Villa to second in the First Division and had a stint as England manager, leading the team during Euro 92 and the World Cup in 1994.