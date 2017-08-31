Elton John remembers Princess Diana on anniversary of her death

The musician reworked his 1973 song 'Candle In The Wind' for the Princess following her untimely death

Sir Elton John has remembered Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death.

It was 20 years ago today (August 31) that the Princess Of Wales passed away after being involved in a car crash in a tunnel in Paris.

John, who was friends with Diana, reworked his 1973 song ‘Candle In The Wind’ in her memory. He performed it at her funeral and released it as a charity single that has gone on to sell more than 33 million copies worldwide.

The iconic musician marked the anniversary of the Princess’ passing by posting a photo of the pair together on Instagram. “20 years ago today, the world lost an angel #RIP,” he captioned it, as Entertainment Tonight reports.

20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP @ejaf A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

Earlier this year, John was named the first ever Record Store Day ‘Legend’. He recently said that vinyl “sounds better” than CDs and streaming.

He also duetted on a new blues song with Jack White for the documentary series American Epic. In the show, the pair collaborate on a new bluesy number, with John on piano, White on guitar and both singing.

American Epic explores the history of the 1920s, in which record companies travelled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists. The original machines are no longer usable but audio engineer Nicholas Bergh reassembled one from its original parts for the project. His rig was used to record all the music for the accompanying film, The American Epic Sessions.