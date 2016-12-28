Two ceremonies are said to be being planned for the late pop star's funeral

Sir Elton John is reportedly set to perform at George Michael’s funeral.

The pop star passed away on Christmas day due to heart failure. He was found in bed at his home in Goring-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, by his partner Fadi Fawaz.

According to reports, John will perform ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, on which he duetted with Michael in 1991 at the latter’s Wembley Arena show. It was later released at the end of the same year.

As Metro reports, two ceremonies to say goodbye to Michael could be held, if sources are to be believed. One would be for friends and family and the other for fans.

It is also believed that the star will be buried next his mother Lesley in Highgate Cemetery. She died in 1997 from cancer.

“George’s love for his mother remained as strong as it had always been, and he always said he hoped he would be able to be with her again,” a source told The Sun. “It’s what he would have wanted.

“George Michael’s family have a private plot where his mother is buried – and there is currently space within it for further burials.”

John posted a tribute to his friend and collaborator on Instagram after his death had been announced. He captioned a photo of the pair together: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP”.