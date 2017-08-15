‘Elvis On Tour: The Exhibition’ set to open in London this year

It's set to provide fans with a unique glimpse of The King's life on the road.

A new exhibition exploring Elvis Presley‘s life on the road is set to open in London later this year.

‘Elvis on Tour: The Exhibition’, is set to open at The O2 in November and will provide fans with a never before seen glimpse of The King’s life on tour in the 1970’s.

Among the main attractions are some of Elvis’ most recognisable jumpsuits and guitars that he played on tour – including a Gretzsch Country Gentleman guitar that he used in Las Vegas in 1969.

It will also feature exclusive interviews with Elvis’ touring band for the first time ever, providing an insight into playing with one of the most iconic musicians of all time.

The exhibition, which is set to open on November 3, comes after 2014’s ‘Elvis At The 02’ which saw over 200,000 visitors through its doors.

Priscilla Presley said: “To have a second exhibition dedicated to Elvis opening in London is remarkable. We were overwhelmed by the huge numbers, who were not onlyfans but people who were curious to learn more about Elvis, who visited the last exhibition at The O2. Elvis was beloved by his fans and they also meant the world to him.

“We are delighted that this carefully curated selection of over 200 artefacts from the Graceland archives will give them the opportunity to gain an even greater insight into his life and how he impacted popular culture around the world through his music, movies and personal style. Lisa and I are excited to share these treasured memories that cover 1969 – 1977 for this unique exhibition in London.”

Tickets are on sale already and you can buy them here.