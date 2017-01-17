Elvis Presley conspiracy theorists claim new photo shows he’s still alive

The photo was taken at Graceland earlier this month.

Conspiracy theorists who maintain that Elvis Presley is still alive are sharing a new photo which they claim is evidence.

Though official records show that Presley died on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack, some fans have always insisted that he faked his own death so that he could live a more low-key life.

The new photo, which is understood to have been taken at Presley’s annual birthday tribute event at Graceland on January 8, has been shared on the Elvis Presley Is Alive Facebook page. It shows an overweight man with a white beard whom some fans are claiming could be Presley going incognito.

The security personnel in the top-left corner of the photo could be “guarding” him to protect his anonymity, some fans have suggested on Facebook.

Evidence Elvis Presley is Alive Facebook page

Elvis Presley scored his fourth posthumous Number One album – and 12th Number One album of his career total – in 2015 with the ‘If I Can Dream’ set, a collection of his classic tracks featuring orchestral reworkings by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Presley “toured” the album last year with archive footage of the singer backed by live musicians.

Also last year, an array of his personal possessions including his electric guitar and his birth record went on sale at auction.