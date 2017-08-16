Elvis Presley fans furious at being charged to visit his grave on anniversary of death

They're all shook up

Fans have complained after being charged to visit Elvis Presley‘s grave to pay their respects on the 40th anniversary of his death.

Today (August 16) marks 40 years since Elvis died of a heart attack in the bathroom of his Graceland home. Devout fans of ‘The King’ have made pilgrimage to Presley’s home to honour the icon.

For the last four decades, it has been free to visit his grave to mourn him – but for the first time this year, a fee has been introduced. Elvis fans now have to pay $28.75 (around £22) for an ‘Elvis Week Property Pass’ wristband to be able to walk up the driveway procession towards his grave.

“I understand they are a business, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with them making money,” Elvis fan Anthony Stuchbury told The Independent. “But the current price-gouging situation has created so much friction, it’s even dividing fans.”

Fellow fan Fred Schwarz added: “I looked forward to going down there this year, and they come up with all this. I don’t want to even go to Memphis any more. The people running that are not Elvis fans. They are in business. Corporations, they want the bottom line.”

The price also allows access to the rest of Graceland, and was introduced as part of the inaugural ‘Elvis Week’ to honour the Rock N’ Roll veteran.

“In order to keep everyone safe and ensure an enjoyable and meaningful event for all, we have worked closely with local, state and federal security authorities to establish new procedures that have been widely used across the US,” said Graceland in a statement.

Meanwhile amid the latest conspiracy theories that he is still alive, a special touring Elvis Presley exhibition has been announced to open in London later this year.