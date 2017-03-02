Emeli Sande and Steve Aoki lead latest names added to V Festival 2017 line-up

More huge names join P!nk and Jay Z

Even more names have joined the line-up for V Festival 2017 – with Emeli Sande and Steve Aoki leading the latest additions.

The initial V 2017 line-up was announced earlier this week – featuring headliner P!nk and Jay Z. Now, also joining them will be Ella Eyre, Example + DJ Wire and the Wailers.

Sande will be performing in support of her acclaimed second album ‘Long Live The Angels‘ – which led to her being named as Best British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards 2017, beating Ellie Goulding, Lianne La Havas, Anohni and NAO.

Other acts set to play V 2017 include Jason Derulo, Sean Paul, Pete Tong, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, Madness, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, George Ezra, James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Live, The Vamps, The Wombats, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Busted, Krept & Konan, Hannah Wants and Raye – with many more acts yet to be announced.