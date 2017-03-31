Emily Eavis adds two more acts to the Glastonbury 2017 line-up

We catch up with Glasto boss Emily Eavis

Emily Eavis has revealed two more acts set to play Glastonbury 2017 – exclusively telling NME that both Blossoms and Julia Jacklin are on the line-up.

Yesterday saw Glastonbury reveal the full first major wave of acts on the line-up – with the likes of The National, Lorde, The xx, Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro and many more joining the previously announced headliners of Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

Now, organiser Emily Eavis has told NME: “We just confirmed Blossoms for the Pyramid as well, which hasn’t been announced yet, which is great. Blossoms are one of our favourite new bands from last year – they had such a great year. That’s something for you! That’s really exciting. Blossoms to add.”

She continued: “So that’s gonna be awesome. Julia Jacklin, we’ve got her in The Park! She’s not on the poster either, so that’s Blossoms and Julia Jacklin that you can announce! I love her, she’s one of my favourite new voices. Just gorgeous, her music. So she’s great, and Blossoms! They came to our special Glasto party last year, which is our big village at the end of the year last year. They’re coming back, and what a year they’ve had since then, and before then.”