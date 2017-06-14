Emily Eavis discusses increased security at Glastonbury 2017 after recent terror attacks

'Coming in will take a bit of extra time this year'

Emily Eavis has spoken out about what to expect from the increased security at Glastonbury 2017 after the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

With the festival just a week away, Glasto-goers had already been advised to travel and pack lightly in official advice, as security looks set to be stepped up. Now while in conversation with BBC 6 Music, Glasto boss Eavis praised the current ‘atmosphere, excitement and buzz’ on site at the moment, adding that they’d had “a lot of security meetings in the last few weeks”

“Our head of security, who is also in charge of operations here, he is incredibly experienced in this area,” said Eavis. “We have put in place lots of extra provisions and lots of extra security checks. We’ve sent an email out to the public to let them know that coming in will take a bit of extra time this year because we’re going to be doing extra searches. You’ll notice coming in that there will be extra space made for those searches to take place – and some extra security and police.”

She added: “We just want to make it as safe as possible. You can rest assured that we’ve got the best teams making sure that that happens, and that it’s the most safe place that it can possibly be.”

Today, Glastonbury also invited festival-goers to take part in creating ‘the biggest human peace sign ever‘.

This week saw Johnny Depp and Liam Gallagher among the latest names added to the final line-up, while, there are plenty more special guests and secret sets rumours for Glastonbury 2017.