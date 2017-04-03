Emily Eavis discusses the rest of the Glastonbury 2017 line-up and the next announcements

'There are quite a few surprises this year' - as well as 'twice as many bands'

Emily Eavis has promised that plenty more ‘surprises’ are set to be revealed for Glastonbury 2017 – as well as teasing when to expect the next line-up announcements.

Last week saw Glastonbury reveal the full first major wave of acts on the line-up – with the likes of The National, Lorde, The xx, Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro and many more joining the previously announced headliners of Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. However in an exclusive interview with NME, organiser Emily Eavis said that this is just the beginning.

“There are quite a lot of names to come, but at the moment we’re just enjoying this window,” Emily told NME. “There’s so much to take in on this poster and it takes a while to absorb it all. We’ve been working on it since last year. In fact Barry Gibb was our first booking gave after he came off stage last year. Ever since then, we’ve been adding bands.

“When I say there’s double the amount of bands than usual, it’s because we’re not having a festival next year, so we’re trying to get as many bands in as we can. There’s quite a few a surprises this year as well, on the Park Stage and the South East Corner. There are some great things lined up.”

When asked about when the expect the next announcement, Emily replied: “The line-ups are going to be with you for all stages, so we’ll be doing that in the next couple of weeks. There are some big names still to come.



“We’ve released the majority of the main acts, but there are more to come but there are also some surprises. I’m not going to big it up too much.”

She added: “We want to give everyone their moment by releasing it slowly. Then each area will release their poster in the build up, so we’ll probably have about one announcement a week from early May onwards, so there’s a lot more to come”

As well as confirming that Glastonbury will remain at the current Worthy Farm site in Somerset for ‘at least the next 17 years‘, Emily also exclusively told NME about two more acts for Glastonbury that didn’t feature on the initial poster – adding Blossoms and Julia Jacklin to the line-up.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are rumoured to be planning a special set to honour the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ during their headline performance.

Glastonbury 2017 takes place from 21 – 25 June.

