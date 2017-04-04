Emily Eavis discusses secret sets at Glastonbury 2017

'Anything is possible'

Emily Eavis has revealed that there will be a number of ‘secret sets’ at Glastonbury 2017 to celebrate the anniversary of the now legendary Park Stage

Last year, Eavis teased that fans should expect some ‘exciting surprises’ to mark 10 years of The Park – leading to to speculation that the area will be continuing its tradition of hosting huge secret sets, after the likes of Radiohead, Franz Ferdinand and Pulp have all made surprise appearances over the years.

When NME asked about the rumours of ‘secret sets’ in 2017, Emily replied: “It’s 10 years of The Park, so there’s gonna be some stuff out there. I guess there’s a few artists who come and get a feel for it, who are going to try and doing something a bit off the beaten track. There will be a couple of those appearances, but I can’t give too much away on that side.”

When pushed on the potential rumours of Lady Gaga, Kraftwerk and Manic Street Preachers, Emily said: “Well, it could be anyone, couldn’t it? The rumours are ridiculous here. I think it’s something to do with all being fenced in and away, away from the outside world for five days. So anything’s possible.

“Any ideas about what’s happening in the outside world are so ludicrous and so all these rumours circulate. I don’t know what they could be this year, who knows?”

As well as confirming that Glastonbury will remain at the current Worthy Farm site in Somerset for ‘at least the next 17 years‘, Emily also revealed that Blossoms and Julia Jacklin would also be playing and spoke to NME about more ‘surprises’ coming on the line-up and when to expect the next announcements.

Glastonbury 2017 takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.