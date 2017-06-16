Emily Eavis defends Glastonbury booking Johnny Depp following domestic abuse claims

Actor settled a domestic abuse case with ex-wife Amber Heard last year

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has defended the festival’s booking of Johnny Depp this year following domestic abuse claims recently aimed at the actor.

Depp will be introducing a personal choice of films on Thursday (June 22) at Cineramageddon with curator Julien Temple. His selection includes Jim Jarmusch’s Dead Man and Withnail & I.

The actor was accused of domestic violence last year by now-ex wife Amber Heard. Depp denied the allegations and the pair later settled their divorce as well as the domestic abuse case. “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” a joint statement read at the time. “There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains.”

Speaking to The Guardian, Eavis addressed criticism over the festival booking Depp. She said: “If you start booking people on their ethical policy and morals, there’s a lot of people you wouldn’t book, to be honest. Part of our policy is that everyone has the freedom to book who is right for their area.”

Glastonbury 2017 takes place from 21-25 June, and will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

It was announced earlier today that Jeremy Corbyn will introduce Run The Jewels at Glastonbury.

“We’re Corbyn fans, that’s the thing,” Glasto founder Michael Eavis told the Guardian. “He’s got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour.”