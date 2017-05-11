Emily Eavis hints at a “really big” Glastonbury secret set

The festival organiser says that it's the first time they've managed to keep a secret of this magnitude for so long

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has revealed that “a really big” secret about this year’s festival will be announced very soon, hinting at a possible high-profile secret set.

The annual Worthy Farm festival is known for regularly putting on secret sets – with many often announced at the last minute – and it appears that this year’s edition will be no different.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, Eavis confirmed that, while Glastonbury 2017 is “fully booked” in terms of its line-up, there’s a number of secrets about this year’s festival that have yet to see the light of day.

Asked about how she deals with the constant speculation about the line-up, Eavis replied: “There is a lot of speculation and it’s become a national pastime. Sometimes we get in trouble because bands are tied into other events, so have to say ‘That’s not happening.’ Most of the time we just let it go. Some of it is right but most of it’s wrong.

“We’ve managed to keep some big secrets recently and there’s a couple more this year that haven’t gone out yet as well,” Eavis continued. “There’s a really big one. I haven’t even hinted or told anyone it’s coming and we’ve managed to keep it completely quiet for the first time ever.

“I’m just pleased we’ve managed to keep it secret for this long. We’ve had it for about six months.”

The line-up for the festival’s Left Field area, meanwhile, was announced yesterday (May 10).