Are the rock icons heading to Worthy Farm?

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has admitted that Led Zeppelin would be among her dream headliners for the festival, but she isn’t entirely sure if it will ever happen.

The Glastonbury co-organiser was speaking to Beats 1 when she admitted that the rock icons were on her hit list of future headliners.

“There’s a few people who I’d love to get like Fleetwood Mac, Kate Bush, people that haven’t done it”, she opened up.

“Obviously it would be great if we could get Led Zeppelin for example, but not sure if that would ever happen.”

Glastonbury will take a fallow year break in 2018, but will return in 2019 – along with a 50th anniversary edition in 2020.

Speaking at this year’s festival, Emily Eavis admitted that the year off will allow ‘radical’ changes to be made.

“Well the years off are normally quite busy actually,” she told NME.

“We spend a lot of time looking at everything and doing bigger, long-term projects. Looking at tickets and passes and things like that. There will be a lot of work to be done, but it’s sad to think about it at the moment, because it’s been such an amazing festival. I can’t really remember one quite like this.

“When we think about a year off, we’re like ‘oh, that’s a shame – but I think the farm needs and it and the village needs it and we’ll come back with some new ideas as well.”