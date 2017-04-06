Emily Eavis on who could headline Glastonbury in the future

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has revealed who she thinks could headline the festival in the future – as well the acts playing this year that would normally top the bill.

Last week saw over 80 acts join the previously announced headliners of Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. With the festival taking a fallow year in 2018, NME asked organiser Emily Eavis who she could see rising through the ranks to headline in years to come.

“Royal Blood and Alt-J,” she replied. “There are bands that are really, really big that are coming through rapidly, and could easily be there in a couple of years. The Courteeners are massive too! I mean massive! They’ve sold out The Etihad Old Trafford in Manchester, which is huge.”

Looking to more of the acts on the bill this year, she continued: “I feel like Biffy Clyro, Katy Perry, The National, The xx, Major Lazer – they’re all bands that could headline really. We’re really lucky we’ve managed to fit so many incredible bands onto one weekend, on a farm.

“The thing with Biffy is that they’re obviously a massive headliner and they were headlining Reading last year, but they’re going to be playing under Ed Sheeran on Sunday, and I think that’ll be huge. We’re really grateful, and incredibly lucky to have bands that are that size to want to play and be up for playing in those slots as well.”

Asked if they see themselves one day stepping up to headline Glastonbury one day, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil told NME: “It’s more than a music festival, I think it’s such a cultural touchpoint and touchstone. We’d love to do it one day, that’s the plan. I mean, why the hell not? We’re a good enough band for it.”

He added: “It’s just such a moment in time. I think every Glastonbury festival really captures the essence of what’s happening at that time. Actually, I don’t know why we’re not headlining now I’ve just said that! No, but we’re happy to wait for Glasto, you know.”