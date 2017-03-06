Emily Eavis says ‘leaked’ Glastonbury 2017 line-up is ‘fake news’

'The actual line-up will be with you soon'

Emily Eavis has denied that a ‘leaked’ Glastonbury 2017 line-up and timetable are true – slamming them as fake news’.

The weekend saw fans spread a supposed final line-up and timetable on the public-edited Clashfinder – showing Ed Sheeran as the third and final headliner, also revealing the likes of The xx, The Maccabees, Liam Gallagher, Kraftwerk, Craig David and more.

At the time, it seemed reasonably realistic – but has since been edited to feature the likes of Cradle Of Filth, Justin Bieber, Rob Zombie, Slayer and the rather inventive ‘Huffington Post Choir’.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has since said: “Don’t believe everything you read, our line-up has not been leaked. The actual line-up will be with you soon.”

Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that the next line-up announcement would be made in March – as well as revealing that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play‘, and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.

Foo Fighters were recently confirmed as the second headliner, joining Radiohead who’ll play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday. While Ed Sheeran and Green Day are among the bookies’ favourites for the final headliner, Wiley also confirmed himself to be performing at Glastonbury 2017, as have London Grammar.