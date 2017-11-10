Eminem returns with surprise Beyoncé collaboration ‘Walk On Water’

The rapper is expected to release new album 'Revival' shortly

Eminem has shared his new single ‘Walk On Water’, an unexpected collaboration with Beyoncé. Scroll below to listen.

The Rick Rubin-produced track, which is expected to feature on the rapper’s widely anticipated upcoming album, is a low-key piano ballad, with Eminem delivering verses in between choruses that see Beyoncé sing: “I walk on water, but I ain’t no Jesus”.

Eminem had teased the track earlier this week in the form of a mock doctor’s note featuring the words: “Walk On Water. Take as needed”

The Detroit rapper’s new album is thought to be called ‘Revival’, with its title seemingly revealed by a marketing campaign involving fake pharmaceutical adverts.

Fans have speculated that ‘Revival’ will complete Eminem’s trilogy of albums following 2009’s ‘Relapse’ and 2010’s ‘Recovery’. It would also be the rapper’s first release since 2013’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’.

Eminem is set to perform on Saturday Night Live later this month (November 18) during an episode hosted by Chance The Rapper.

He is also reportedly set to launch his new album with a “massive” performance at the MTV EMAs on Sunday (November 12).

Eminem recently slammed Donald Trump in a televised freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

As part of the show’s long-running cypher series, Eminem took the opportunity to perform a rare freestyle. Addressing Trump throughout its entirety, Marshall Mathers took on topics including the NFL protest, America’s recent spate of hurricanes, Trump’s lavish trips to “his golf resorts and his mansions” and more.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you’re either for or against,” he raps at one points, “And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: fuck you.”