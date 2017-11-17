Eminem calls out Trump for not responding to his BET freestyle

Rapper slammed President during a freestyle in October

Eminem has called out Donald Trump for not responding to his recent BET freestyle.

Last month saw the rapper slam Trump in a cypher freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. As part of the show’s long-running cypher series, Eminem took the opportunity to address Trump, taking on topics including the NFL protest, America’s recent spate of hurricanes, Trump’s lavish trips to “his golf resorts and his mansions” and more.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line—you’re either for or against,” he rapped at one point, “And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: fuck you.”

Speaking now to Shade 45 on Sirius XM, Eminem says: “I was and am still extremely angry. I can’t stand that motherfucker.”

He added: “I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. I was kinda waiting for him to say something, and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

Meanwhile, Eminem recently returned with Beyoncé collaboration ‘Walk On Water’. He performed the song live at the MTV EMAs.

The Detroit rapper’s new album is thought to be called ‘Revival’, with its title seemingly revealed by a marketing campaign involving fake pharmaceutical adverts.

Fans have speculated that ‘Revival’ will complete Eminem’s trilogy of albums following 2009’s ‘Relapse’ and 2010’s ‘Recovery’. It would also be the rapper’s first release since 2013’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’.

Eminem is set to perform on Saturday Night Live tomorrow (November 18) during an episode hosted by Chance The Rapper.