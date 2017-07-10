Are Dr Dre and Eminem working on new music together?

Fans are already speculating that Eminem is preparing to release new material this summer

Dr Dre is reportedly working with Eminem on a track from the ‘Stan’ rapper’s forthcoming album.

Dre played an instrumental role in launching Eminem’s career, and produced a number of his early hits including ‘My Name Is’ and ‘The Real Slim Shady’. However, the pair’s collaborations have become less frequent in recent years.

The director of HBO’s new documentary series about Dre and record label boss Jimmy Iovine, The Defiant Ones, has now claimed that he and Eminem are working together again.

“Dre still records,” Allan Hughes told Uproxx. “People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know?”

Eminem’s last album, ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’, came out in 2013. He is gearing up to headline Reading and Leeds festivals, which take place on the weekend of August 25-27 at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park. During the same trip to the UJ, Eminem will also headline Glasgow Summer Sessions.

Since the festival announcements were made, fans have been speculating that the rapper could be preparing to drop new material this summer.