These Eminem fans are devastated they can’t watch his Reading set on TV

The rapper's day two headlining set will not be broadcast by the BBC

Eminem fans have reacted with anger and sadness after discovering they will not be able to watch his Reading set on TV.

The BBC is broadcasting sets live from the Berkshire festival by acts who perform on the Main Stage, NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage and BBC Introducing Stage. Eminem is due to headline the former this evening (August 26).

However, the Detroit rapper’s performance will not be shown live. A message on screen when viewers tune into Reading coverage online, on the BBC iPlayer or on the red button reads: “At the artist’s request we are unable to bring you this performance.”

Fans were previously unaware that this would be the case and now they are not happy. “Got to be having a LAFF!! As if I’ve sat here since 12 waiting for Eminem n he’s requested for me not to see it :(,” wrote one on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Eminem not allowing his Reading set to be broadcast. Do acts STILL really do that?! Grow the fuck up.”

A third added: “Wtf @ Eminem isn’t broadcasting his performance!?! Ffs I was sad about missing # ReadingFestival already, now I can’t even watch his set.”

See those and more reactions below:

The rapper performed in Glasgow on Friday night (August 25) as a warm-up for his Reading & Leeds sets. He wore a ‘Fack Trump’ t-shirt during the set. He paused in-between songs to tell the crowd, “Scotland, you might have to be our new home because right now shit ain’t going so well in the States. I just want to take this moment right now to say motherfuck Donald Trump!”

The 35,000 strong crowd were faced with heavy downpour, as Eminem played classic tracks ‘Stan’, ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Without Me’. He also played ‘Soldier’ for the first time since 2003 and included covers of Drake’s ‘Forever,’ B.O.B’s ‘Airplanes Part II’ and ‘The Hills (Remix)’ by The Weeknd.