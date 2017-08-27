He plays Leeds tonight

Last night, Eminem played his headliner show at Reading. This was the rapper’s first return to the Reading Main Stage since 2013. Tonight he will play Leeds.

Eminem told his Twitter followers he was “honored” to play the show:

The setlist: What did he play?

Eminem played for one and a half hours on the Main Stage at Reading. As well as classic hits like ‘Lose Yourself’, ‘Real Slim Shady’ and ‘Stan’, the rapper also performed his remix cover of ‘The Hills’ by The Weeknd. Watch below:

Eminem’s setlist was:

Square Dance

Won’t Back Down

3 AM

Business

Kill You

White America

Mosh

Evil Deeds

Rap God

Soldier

Don’t Give A Fuck

Criminal

The Way I Am

Detroit vs Everybody

Fast Lane

The Hills Remix

Drop The World

Airplanes

Stan

Sing For The Moment

Toy Soldier

Forever

Love The Way You Lie

Berzerk

Till I Collapse

Cinderella Man

Monster

My Name Is

Real Slim Shady

Without Me

Not Afraid

Lose Yourself

The drama: What did he say?

The rapper was keen to address the American political situation during his Reading set. “So Reading. I’m not about to stand up here and use this fucking stage as a platform to get all political and shit, but this motherfucker Donald Trump – I can’t stand him.”

He then led a call and response with the crowd, saying, “When I say ‘fuck’, you say ‘Trump’: Fuck Trump, Fuck Trump.” Watch footage of the moment below:

The backdrop: What did it look like?

The visuals for the Eminem Reading 2017 show included a projection that made the backdrop appear like a large boombox. You can see the visuals in this clip of him performing ‘Without Me’:

The feedback: What did the fans think?

Most fans were positive about the performance:

But some did wonder: Did Eminem mime at Reading Festival 2017?

Watch this clip of ‘Sing For The Moment’ to decide for yourself:

Eminem plays Leeds Festival tonight.