Eminem reveals why 50 Cent almost made him quit rapping

Fiddy also had a few words to say about Jay Z's new album

Eminem has revealed how 50 Cent nearly made him quit rapping.

In a birthday video message posted on Instagram to Fiddy, which you can watch below, Marshall Mathers claims that the G-Unit’s rap on ‘Places To Go’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack made him want to throw in the towel in 2002.

”Yo, Fif. First off, I wanna say happy birthday. Secondly, I want to remind you of a verse you did that made me want to quit rapping,” he said.

He then rapped: ”Picture a perfect picture/picture me in the paper/picture me starting shit/picture me busting my gat/picture police man dey ain’t gotta picture of that.

”Where I’m from its a fact/you gotta watch your back/You wear a vest without a gat/you’s a target jack.”

What do you get the guy that has everything? Happy birthday @50cent. A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

And after finishing the verse from the song, Eminem said: ”Yeah, so, that made me want to stop rapping, for like a long time.”

50 Cent posted the video on his own account and wrote: ”Thank you @eminem you know your still the best in the world to me man, I love you bro.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has hit out at Jay Z‘s new album ‘4:44‘ – slamming it as “golf course music” and “too smart”.

“I listened to Jay shit, that ‘4:44’,” said Fiddy in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I thought the shit was aight. I liked the shit, but I’m gonna keep it 100 – the shit was a little … the shit was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing like glasses and shit and like a tie, a fucking sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League shit.”